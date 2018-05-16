Small plane crashes in Nepal's mountains, killing 2 pilots

Officials say a small plane flying in bad weather in Nepal’s mountainous northwest has crashed, killing both pilots on board.

Police official Suresh Bikram Shah says the plane took off from a mountain airstrip carrying cargo and lost contact with the tower a few minutes later.

The wreckage was found on the banks of a river at Bahunkhare, located about 500 kilometers (312 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

The plane belonging to domestic carrier Makalu Airlines was mostly used for flying food and other supplies in the mountainous region.

Shah says the bodies have been recovered and arrangements are being made to bring them back.