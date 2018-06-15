Slovenia: Parliament to hold first session since election

Slovenian lawmakers will convene next week for the first time since an election earlier this month which saw a right-wing party make strong gains.

President Borut Pahor on Friday scheduled the inaugural session of Slovenia’s newly-elected parliament for June 22, paving the way for the formation of a future government.

None of the parties won an outright majority in the 90-member assembly in the June 3 vote, meaning that a coalition government has to be formed.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa secured 25 seats after winning most votes at the election. But other, moderate groups have ruled out a coalition with Jansa and are more likely to form an alliance of their own.

Jansa has allied with Hungary’s anti-immigrant prime minister, Viktor Orban.