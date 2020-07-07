Slovakia police dog sniffs out $2.26B in methamphetamine seizure

A drug-sniffing dog has led to a methamphetamine seizure that authorities in Slovakia are calling the country’s largest ever.

The meth was found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration.

Hutch went to work after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids.

POLICE DOG KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY TO BE HONORED WITH CUSTOM PAINTED CASKET

Inside the containers, authorities found 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, worth $2.26 billion on the street, according to officials.

CONNECTICUT POLICE ‘BIG DOGS’ SNIFF OUT 420 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA IN U-HAUL TRUCK

The shipment arrived in Slovakia by way of a Croatian port and is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union.

The meth is believed to have been manufactured in Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slovakia’s National Criminal Agency is working on the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.