'Slender Man' crime photos show blood-soaked clothing, kitchen knife used in attack

April 15, 2018 KID News National News

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Police photos related to the ‘Slender Man’ stabbing attack reveal blood-soaked clothing, and the knife used in the assault that left the victim with “uncomfortable” scars.

Wisconsin police released Friday the horrific crime scene photos showing the blood-soaked clothes from the 2014 stabbing when two girls attempted to kill a 12-year-old classmate in order to please a fictional horror character named “Slender Man.”

Payton Leutner’s blood-soaked clothes after being stabbed 19 times in 2014 by her classmates.  (Waukesha Police Department)

The photos from the so-called “Slender Man” stabbing case were released since Morgan Geyser, 15, and Anissa Weier, 16, began serving their decades-long sentence in a mental hospital, WISN reported. The girls admitted to stabbing classmate Payton Leutner in order to become Slender Man’s “proxies,” or servants, and protect their families from the fictional character.

The clothes had holes in them where the knife punctured the fabric and into the victim’s body.  (Waukesha Police Department)

The images released by the Waukesha Police Department showed Leutner’s white shirt — emblazoned with the words “Love, Hope, Smile, Beautiful, Dream” — covered in blood and filled with puncture holes from the knife that was plunged into the 12-year-old’s body. Leutner was stabbed 19 times, with one of the wounds just missing her heart by a fraction of an inch, WISN reported.

The 12-year-old’s coat also had blood and fabric holes from the stabbing.  (Waukesha Police Department)

The girl’s yellow pants also had blood on them. The crime scene photos included the kitchen knife used in the stabbing, Kudos cereal bars and notebooks.

Leutner’s yellow pants were also covered in blood after the 2014 attack.  (Waukesha Police Department)

Geyser and Weier also had blood splatters on their clothes despite running into a Walmart to clean themselves off. Weier was pictured with blood soaked on her undershirt while Geyser had it on her coat, according to WISN.

Police found the kitchen knife among a notebook and snack bars inside the girls’ backpack.  (Waukesha Police Department)

The girls had lured Leutner into a wooded park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, to carry out the stabbing. Geyser plunged the knife into her sixth-grade classmate as Weier urged her on, investigators said at the time.

Morgan Geyser was taken into custody with blood splatter on her jacket.  (Waukesha Police Department)

Leutner survived the attack by crawling out of the woods to a path where a bicyclist found her.

The kitchen knife the girls used in the stabbing.  (Waukesha Police Department)

Leutner’s mother said the now-high school freshman has 25 uncomfortable scars on her body.

“[Payton is] still red and angry more than three years later. Payton has a lifetime of healing ahead of her,” the mother said, according to WISN.

Morgan Geyser, 15, appears for sentencing before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser is one of two girls who tried to kill a classmate with a knife to appease fictional horror character Slender Man. Prosecutors want Geyser to spend the maximum 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing Payton Leutner in suburban Milwaukee in 2014. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Morgan Geyser, was sentenced to 40 years in a mental hospital.  (AP)

Geyser was ordered to 40 years in a mental hospital in February after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Weier, who also pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, was sentenced last December to 25 years in a mental hospital, the maximum punishment possible.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Anissa Weier, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, in Waukesha, Wis. One of the two Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing a classmate, Payton Leuter, in 2014 to gain the favor of a horror character named Slender Man will soon learn how long she will spend in a mental health facility. A judge in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, is expected to send 16-year-old Weier to a facility for at least three years after she was previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Anissa Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital in the 2014 so-called “Slender Man” stabbing.  (AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

