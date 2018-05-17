Sketch shows mystery woman whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Texas

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying a woman whose remains were discovered five years ago.

The police department released a sketch of what the woman might have looked like in life. They’re hoping someone can help identify her.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said she was a Hispanic woman who was between 21 and 35 years old. She was around 5 feet tall, plus or minus a few inches. She may have also had long, wavy brown hair that was layered.

A construction crew found her skull in a field south of Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth in 2013. Investigators uncovered her body in a shallow grave nearby.

Police and the ME believe she may have died sometime between October 2012 and early 2013. There was a candy wrapper in the grave dated Oct. 11, 2012.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4340.

