Six officers acquitted in Freddie Gray case now back at work

The six Baltimore police officers who where charged and then later acquitted in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray were all back at work Thursday.

None are patrolling the streets, but are working jobs in other departments, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“They were offered positions outside the patrol division, and they’re satisfied with their assignments,” said Michael Davey, attorney for the union that represents Baltimore police officers.

— Sgt. Alicia White now works in the Strategic Services Bureau, coordinating policy and officer training and discipline.

— Lt. Brian Rice works in the crime lab, collecting and processing evidence.

— Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. works for the unit monitoring surveillance cameras across the city.

— Officer Edward Nero works for the department’s aviation unit.

— Officer Garret Miller works in the marine unit.

— Officer William Porter now works as a detective investigating drug trafficking.

State prosecutors had charged the officers after Gray’s neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in April 2015. The 25-year-old was handcuffed and shackled at the time, but he was unrestrained by a seat belt.

Three officers were acquitted at trial, and Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby later dropped the remaining state cases. The U.S. Justice Department later announced it would not pursue the case.

Baltimore police spokesman Chief T.J. Smith said that “Everyone is reinstated and back to work with full police powers,” the Baltimore Sun quoted him as saying.