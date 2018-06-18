Sisters arrested after stabbing each other in 'mutual combat,' police say

Two Wisconsin sisters are in jail after stabbing each other in a fight in front of five children on Sunday, according to police.

Police arrived at the sisters’ home in Madison around 12 p.m. on Sunday after one of the siblings called saying she was wounded. Madison Police said in an incident report that both sisters suffered arm injuries during the incident.

The sisters were “uncooperative” with officers, according to the Madison Police Department. Detectives added that the sisters, 23 and 24, will be charged with domestic reckless endangering safety.

Both siblings “engaged in mutual combat” and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said

A third suspect, a 30-year-old male, who allegedly caused the fight, is at large.

The children who witnessed the altercation have not been identified, but city officials said the children are in contact with child protective services.