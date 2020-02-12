Singapore's largest bank evacuates 300 employees after coronavirus case: report

Singapore’s DBS Bank evacuated 300 employees from its head office on Wednesday after a worker was confirmed to have coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“I regret to inform you that there is one confirmed case of coronavirus at DBS Asia Central on Level 43 today,” DBS Group Executive Tse Koon Shee said in the memo.

“As a precautionary measure, all 300 colleagues on Level 43 at MBFC have been evacuated and will work from home for the time being,” Shee added.

The employee was reportedly tested for the virus on Tuesday, with the confirmation coming the same day as the evacuation.

“During this difficult time, the bank will be providing this employee and his family with every support and guidance,” DBS said, according to the BBC.

Singapore has 47 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to health officials.

Only China, Hong Kong, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak off the coast of Yokohama, Japan are reported to have more cases of the virus.