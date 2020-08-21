Simultaneous waterspouts reported offshore Louisiana over Gulf of Mexico

Reports of waterspouts churning off the Louisiana coastline cropped up around the state Thursday, as videos and images circulated on social media.

One video shows up to six waterspouts in a row dominating the horizon southwest of Galliano.

Another shows a massive spout up close in Leevilee, La., near Grand Isle, according to New Orleans-based meteorologist Scot Pilie.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) splits waterspouts into two categories: fair weather and tornadic.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over bodies of water and are associated with severe thunderstorms and extreme weather, according to authorities. They develop downward from the sky.

Fair weather waterspouts develop from the surface of the water upward beneath forming clouds, according to the NOAA. These typically move very little and dissipate rapidly if they make landfall.

On Wednesday, another waterspout appeared briefly off the Florida coast – whipping down Golden Beach near Aventura and causing minor damage.

A tropical depression also is approaching the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea. Meteorologists said it is still too early to predict the storm’s strength and track, but it could impact coastal Louisiana and Texas on Monday and Tuesday.

The storm could strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday, when it is expected to make landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

It is expected to reach the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm by Sunday.

Currently dubbed Tropical Depression 14, it is expected to become either the 13th or 14th named storm this season. It would be either Laura or Marco depending on when it strengthens, according to the Weather Channel.

Tropical Depression 13 could reach tropical storm strength by Friday as it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It is expected to impact Florida and the Bahamas, as well as Cuba and portions of Hispaniola.

The National Hurricane Center is urging all residents along the Gulf Coast to continue monitoring for updates.