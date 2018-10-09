Show Me The Money: Where Idaho’s Gubernatorial Candidates Are Getting Donations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Campaign season is always filled with ads, talking points, promises and meetings with voters as the public decides who to send to office and who to send back home.

Idaho’s gubernatorial race has been particularly interesting already after several Republican and Democrat candidates vied to take Governor Butch Otter’s place following his announcement he would not be running for re-election. Out of a crowded race emerged two nominees: Idaho Lt. Governor Brad Little and Representative Paulette Jordan.

What has followed has been nothing short of interesting as Little works to keep the governor’s seat Republican and Democrats push for historic results in getting the state’s first woman governor in history, first Democrat in decades and first Native American governor in the nation.

Hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars have gone into Idaho’s elections and the governor’s race is no exception. KID NewsRadio has analyzed the public data reports for campaign donations for both Little and Jordan to show voters where the money is coming from as November 6 inches closer.

You can view our findings in a series of interactive slides below. Full view of the slides can be seen by scrolling the graphic side to side.