Shots fired at Utah bus with passengers aboard, no one hurt

LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) – Officials say shots were fired at a public bus in Utah and bullets hit the bus, but no one was hurt.



Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky says one bullet went through a window, missing 12 passengers and the driver.



Arky says a commercial truck that was nearby was also hit by a bullet.



The bus was at a park and ride-and-ride-lot between the city of Ogden and Salt Lake City when the shooting happened.



The Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating.