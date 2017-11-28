Shots fired at luxury condominiums in downtown Reno, Nevada

Authorities say someone opened fire at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nevada, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Reno police tweeted Tuesday night that the suspect has been detained.

Trooper Chris Kelley of the Nevada Highway Patrol tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that shots were heard from the building for at least 20 minutes.

The shots were coming from the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. TV news reporters say they heard several shots fired since arriving.

The building is surrounded by some of the city’s better known casinos and was once a casino itself before it was converted into luxury condos, according to its website.