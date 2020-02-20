Shooting rampage in Germany kills at least 8, police say

February 19, 2020 KID News World News

German authorities said at least eight people were killed and five were injured during two separate shootings in the city of Hanau on Wednesday.

Two hookah lounges were targeted in each shooting, according to The Associated Press. Police were still searching for the suspects at 10 p.m., hours after the incidents occurred.

Police provided a brief statement but gave no information about the victims or the motive behind the crime.

A car that was damaged in a shooting is covered in thermo foil is parked in front of a bar at the scene in Hanau, Germany early Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A dark vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the first shooting before the second shooting was reported at a different site.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said one attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city.

A police officer stands guard near the scene in front of a restaurant after a shooting in central Hanau, Germany Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, authorities said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Witnesses told police they heard eight or nine gunshots and saw at least one victim lying on the ground.

The suspected shooter, or shooters, then traveled to another part of the city, where shots rang out inside another hookah lounge, according to Rundfunk.

Police from Bavaria were sent in to help local authorities with the manhunt, The AP reported.

