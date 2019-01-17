Shooting outside Texas church leaves 1 person dead: authorities

A shooting in a Texas church parking lot on Thursday left one woman dead, authorities said.

The deadly incident took place outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. In addition to the fatality, authorities said another person was wounded and in critical condition.

Authorities tweeted a photo and said they were looking for 62-year-old Arthur Edigin in connection to the shooting. The man was described by the sheriff’s office as being five-foot-four and “driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel.”

The church area was “under control,” the sheriff’s office said.

A woman at the scene told KTRK that her husband and children were put on lockdown. Pam Ledesma’s husband let her know that they were located inside a gym closet and were praying the rosary, she told the outlet.

“It’s just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don’t know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night,” Ledesma told KTRK.