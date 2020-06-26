Shooting outside NYC's Madison Square Park leaves 19-year-old woman dead, man wounded: report

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man wounded in a shooting outside of Manhattan’s Madison Square Park on Thursday night, sources said.

The two victims were shot in the torso at about 12:30 a.m. while standing at West 26th Street and 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District, according to law enforcement sources.

The gunman fled the scene in what was described as a gray Nissan.

The suspect initially drove the wrong way up 5th Avenue before turning off in an unknown direction, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman perished from the gunshot wound. The man was in stable condition early Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

