Shooting near Colorado dentist's office wounds 4, including children, reports say

Colorado authorities said a person of interest was in custody following a shooting Thursday that left four people injured, two of whom are reportedly children.

The violent encounter took place around 3:05 p.m. local time in a business parking lot, Westminster police said. According to WVEC, the incident happened outside a dentist’s office.

Officers found four wounded individuals, all of whom were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Among the victims are two children and two adults, Fox 31 Denver reported, citing local officials. Police tweeted that there was no word on the conditions of the injured.

Police tweeted that a person of interest, as well a vehicle, was in custody.

Authorities previously said a description of the individual was not immediately available and urged anyone with information about a black, four-door Toyota “vehicle of interest” with Colorado plates should call authorities. They also warned that the Toyota’s “occupant(s) should be considered armed.”

Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. The area is located roughly 14 miles northwest of Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.