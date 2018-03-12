Shooting at 'quinceanera' birthday party kills 2 in Mexico

Authorities in southern Mexico say three assailants shot up a 15-year-old’s “quinceanera” or coming-of-age birthday party, killing two people and wounding four more.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the city of Chilpancingo as people were gathered at a restaurant specializing in the traditional stew known as pozole.

Witnesses told police one of the partygoers got into a dispute with several young people outside. The youths left but returned minutes later on a motorcycle and opened fire.

Alvarez says the two slain males were 17 and 44 years old.

Guerrero has seen rising violence amid warring drug gangs and is considered one of Mexico’s most dangerous states.