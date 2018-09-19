Shooting at Pennsylvania magistrate's office reportedly leaves 1 dead, several injured

Pennsylvania authorities on Wednesday responded to reports of shots fired at a magistrate’s office, which they said caused several injuries. One person was reportedly killed in the violence.

Among those wounded in the shooting incident at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock’s office in Masontown, Fayette County was “a law enforcement official,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop B confirmed on Twitter.

There was at least one fatality in the shooting, a Fayette County Emergency Management spokesperson told ABC News, adding that four individuals were also wounded and transported for medical care.

“At this time we have multiple victims and injuries one being a law enforcement official. There is heavy police presence,” state police tweeted. “We are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.”

The location is secure and no lock down orders were given for nearby schools, businesses or offices, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone with information contact the State Police-Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.