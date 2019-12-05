Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard leaves 'multiple victims,' buildings locked down

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii is on lockdown Wednesday after a reported shooting with multiple victims, sources in the area told Fox News.

First responders and security forces have arrived at the scene and had it “under control as of now,” a source told Fox News. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time at Drydock 2.

A PA system urged anyone on base to take cover, Hawaii News Now reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have been closed, according to a tweet issued by the base.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that several of the gunshot victims were civilians, and that at least three victims have been injured, two critically.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.