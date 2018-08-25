Shooting at high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting Friday night at a high school football game in Jacksonville, Fla., left one person dead and two injured, officials said.

The shooting happened at Raines High School, where about 4,000 spectators attended, the Florida Times Union reported, citing Jacksonville authorities.

“It is shocking. I was actually here, at the game,” Superintendent Diana Greene told the paper. “It was a great game and for it to end in violence like this is just unfortunate, and quite frankly, we should all be saying unacceptable.”

The superintendent said everyone coming into the game had to undergo a magnetic detector wand search and that security inside the game area was tight.

“This is evidence that there is a community issue that has to be addressed, and one of those issues includes access to guns,” Paula Wright, a school board member, told the paper.

Friday’s shooting followed by one week a shooting at a high school game in Palm Beach County, Fla., where two adults were wounded.

This is a delevoping story. Check back for updates.