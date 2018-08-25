Shooting at high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

A shooting Friday night at a high school football game in Jacksonville, Fla., left one person dead and two injured, officials said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. ET, 15 minutes after the game ended at Raines High School, where about 4,000 spectators attended, the Florida Times Union reported, citing Jacksonville authorities.

A “single, black male shooter” was in custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, according to a reporter for FOX 30 in Jacksonville.

The stadium was placed on lockdown, Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV reported.

The victims’ names were not released. The fatality was reportedly a young adult male and the injured people were teeangers, one boy and one girl, police said.

“It is shocking. I was actually here, at the game,” Superintendent Diana Greene told the Times Union. “It was a great game and for it to end in violence like this is just unfortunate, and quite frankly, we should all be saying unacceptable.”

The superintendent said everyone coming into the game had to undergo a magnetic detector wand search and that security inside the game area was tight.

“This is a community issue,” Greene said. “I need parents, students to stand up. If you see something, say something.”

“This is evidence that there is a community issue that has to be addressed, and one of those issues includes access to guns,” Paula Wright, a school board member, told the paper.

Friday’s shooting followed by one week a shooting at a high school football game in Palm Beach County, Fla., where two adults were wounded.

This is a delevoping story. Check back for updates.