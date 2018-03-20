Shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland injures at least three people

At least three people were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland, police told Fox News.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said the three victims were taken to the hospital but it was not clear how they were injured or the extent of the injuries. There were no fatalities immediately reported and no information on the shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were being evacuated to Leonardtown High School to be reunified with their parents.

The incident was contained and police were on the scene, the school said on its website. Maryland State Police also told Fox News they were responding to the incident. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also heading to the scene.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday his office was “closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School.”

“Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan wrote.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was en route to the high school, which is in his district, Fox News learned.

Terrence Rhames, 18, a student at the school, told the Baltimore Sun he was standing with friends before class began when he heard a gunshot. He said he started to run and believed he saw a girl fall nearby.

“I just thank God I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead. The shooting also comes days before some 500,000 people were expected to march Saturday in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence and push for gun control legislation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.