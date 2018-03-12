Shooting at Florida business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting occurred at a business in Plant City, Florida on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting after emergency calls came in around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, the department said.

The incident took place at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., Fox 13 reported, citing the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

One of those injured remains in critical condition, and a second person is in stable condition.

The website for Bliss Enterprises states it’s a rural construction company.