Shooting at California senior-living apartment complex leaves 3 wounded, including 2 firefighters

Two firefighters and one civilian were shot as officials responded to a report of an explosion at a Southern California senior-living apartment building Monday, authorities said.

Two responding firefighter-paramedics were shot as they arrived at Covenant Manor in Long Beach, fire department spokesman Jake Heflin said. One firefighter was in critical condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“All I can confirm at this time is that there has been a shooting,” Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson told City News Service. “Not an active shooter situation. Investigation is ongoing.”

Johnson said another person was wounded, but their condition was unclear.

The suspected shooter was in custody, police said. The person’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

“It’s a very stressful situation,” Heflin said. “This is a very serious day for us.”

Long Beach police said they were investigating whether an explosion was used to get first responders to the building.

“There was a lot of commotion,” witness Dan Rafferty told CBS Los Angeles. Rafferty captured SWAT officers evacuating residents out of the building.

Covenant Manor is an apartment complex for low-income senior citizens.