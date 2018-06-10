Shooting at California house party leaves several people injured, officials say

June 10, 2018 KID News National News
Several people were injured in a shooting at a house party on West Tiara Street in North Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday.

Several people were injured when gunfire broke out at a house party in Southern California on Sunday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a shooting on West Tiara Street in North Hollywood around 1 a.m. Sunday. At least five people were suffering from gunshot wounds when authorities arrived.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, with two suffering from injuries that were not gunshot-related, fire officials said. The seven victims were not in critical condition, officials added.

It’s unclear what started the incident and authorities are investigating. The shooting appeared to begin at a house party, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fire officials did not identify a suspect.

