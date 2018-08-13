Shooter in fatal Florida 'Stand Your Ground' case arrested for manslaughter

A Florida man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month that a sheriff said was justified under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law.

Michael Drejka, 47, was charged with manslaughter in the July 19 death of 23-year-old Markeis McGlockton during a dispute over a handicapped parking spot at a convenience store in Clearwater.

The shooting, which was caught on video, reignited debate around the “Stand Your Ground” law and led to demonstrations by protestors who criticized Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gulatieri for not arresting Drejka, a white man who shot and killed an unarmed black man.

Gualtieri said detectives from his office took Drejka into custody pursuant to an arrest warrant. Drejka, of Clearwater, was booked into the county jail and bond was set at $100,000.

FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS ‘STAND YOUR GROUND’ LAW PREVENTS ARREST IN FATAL SHOOTING

“I support the State Attorney’s decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system,” the sheriff said.

McGlockton, 28, shoved Drejka to the ground and then was shot and killed when Drejka, from a sitting position, pulled out a gun he legally owned and opened fire. McGlockton was shot once in the chest.

Gualtieri said “Stand Your Ground” prevented him from arresting Drejka.

“He told deputies that he had to shoot to defend himself. Those are the facts and that’s the law,” he said.”No matter how you slice it or dice it that was a violent push to the ground.”

The dispute began when Drejka began arguing with McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, 25, because she was parked in a handicapped parking space without a permit.

McGlockton got involved when he came out of the store with his 5-year-old son.