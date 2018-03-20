Shooter dead, two injured after shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland

A shooter at Great Mills High School in Maryland was killed Tuesday after firing shots at an armed school resource officer, an official said.

The shooter was the only fatality. Two other people were injured, including one critically, authorities said.

The school resource officer exchanged shots with the shooter, however, it wasn’t immediately clear if the resource officer struck and killed the attacker.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were being evacuated to Leonardtown High School to be reunified with their parents.

The incident was contained and police were on the scene, the school said on its website. Maryland State Police also told Fox News they were responding to the incident. The FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday his office was “closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School.”

“Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan wrote.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was en route to the high school, which is in his district, Fox News learned.

Terrence Rhames, 18, a student at the school, told the Baltimore Sun he was standing with friends before class began when he heard a gunshot. He said he started to run and believed he saw a girl fall nearby.

“I just thank God I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.

Jake Heibel, the principal of the school, told parents last month that the school had investigated threats of a possible shooting and found they were “not substantiated.” Heibel told parents that school officials interviewed two students in February who were overheard mentioning a school shooting and found that they posed no threat. His letter was posted on the local news site The Bay Net.

However, Heibel said the school still increased its security after social media posts about a possible school shooting “circulated quite extensively.”

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead. The shooting also comes days before some 500,000 people were expected to march Saturday in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence and push for gun control legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.