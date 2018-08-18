Shocking video shows thieves attempting to steal $75K from woman before running her over

A group of thieves were captured in a graphic video attempting to steal $75,000 from a woman’s purse on Friday before running her over and fleeing – without the cash.

Surveillance video captured a woman, who was not identified, getting out of her car with her purse that held $75,000 to go into a business she is believed to own, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Before she arrived at the business, she went to the bank and took out the cash for “legitimate business reasons,” the Miami Herald reported. Police believed she was followed from the bank to the business by the thieves in an SUV.

As she is about to enter the business, she is attacked by a man got into the SUV who tried to take her purse containing the money.

‘TWO BODIES’ FOUND IN COLORADO BELIEVED TO BE DAUGHTERS OF PREGNANT WOMAN FOUND DEAD, OFFICIALS SAY

“There was a first vehicle that pulled up that had the suspect that got out the second vehicle was the Chrysler 300,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “That’s the individual that we got some pretty good quality video that we were hoping we would get him identified.”

Her husband, who was inside the business at the time, runs outside and attacks the robber. A second robber intervenes before leaving to jump into the car. The husband and wife are attempting to fight off the first robber who was seen gripping the purse before the second robber reverses running over the couple before fleeing. The woman was able to hold onto her bag with the money.

“Right after that, our deputy observed what’s going on from a distance,” Herman said. “He gets there. There’s some other citizens that did also come to the aid of the victim.”

FATHER, DAUGHTER BUSTED FOR RUNNING DRUG OPERATION, POLICE SAY

The deputy was able to arrest one of the suspects. The suspect was identified as Davis Dowell Mitchell, 31, and he was charged with aggravated robbery. The other man was on the loose and police have asked anyone with information to contact the office. KHOU 11 reported police were searching for other members of the group.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was said to be in critical condition while her husband was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Herman said the woman was expected to recover.