Shipwreck found in Lake Erie could be nearly 200 years old

Shipwreck hunters say they may have found the remains of a schooner that went down in Lake Erie nearly two centuries ago.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes says divers are hoping to take a closer look this summer to determine if it’s indeed a sailing ship called the Lake Serpent.

The museum says it would be one of the oldest shipwrecks ever discovered on Lake Erie.

The shallowest of the Great Lakes is home to hundreds of shipwrecks.

Member of the Cleveland Underwater Explorers and the museum have been researching the schooner’s history.

They say the remains’ size, design and location lead them to believe it could be the Lake Serpent.

The vessel, built in 1821, was lost eight years later near Kelleys Island off the Ohio shoreline.