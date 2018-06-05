Sherpa feared dead on Mount Everest following ASKfm's cryptocurrency publicity stunt

A Sherpa was feared dead after climbing up Mount Everest as part of a publicity stunt for new cryptocurrency, ASKT.

On May 14, three Ukrainian climbers along with two Sherpas climbed Mount Everest with two Ledger crypto wallets as part of the promotion launched by ASKfm, the world’s largest question and answer board, Rock and Ice reported. The climbers carried wallets containing about $50,000 worth of ASKT tokens with the plan to bury one of the wallets of cryptocurrency and dare a brave soul to trek up and retrieve the tokens.

[embedded content]

The team got to the summit of Mount Everest safely and was able to make it down relatively unharmed. Taris Pozdnii, one of the climbers, suffered frostbite on his fingers and feet but has recovered.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ELECTS ECUADOR MINISTER NEXT PRESIDENT

However, one of the Sherpas, who was believed to be Lam Babu Sherpa, was reportedly left behind while the climbers made their way back. He was believed to be dead.

The weather reportedly started to worsen before the climbers reached base camp. A May 17 press release from ASKfm, published after the group returned to base camp, did not mention the Sherpa’s status and called the journey a success.

The Financial Times reported one of the climbers stating, “At the top of Everest the weather was very bad, and then we were coming down. We were going down to Camp 4, which is at about 7900 m, and one Sherpa was dying. That’s all we know. … He was behind us, so we don’t know what happened to him. We were going fast and the Sherpa wasn’t coming with us. He was coming behind so we didn’t see him.”

ISRAEL TROLLS IRAN’S SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT WITH ‘MEAN GIRLS’ GIF

It was not immediately clear if Lam Babu was described “dying” Sherpa, but he remains missing, the Financial Times reported. ASKfm dared “others to hunt” for the cryptocurrency the climbers left behind “if they’re brave enough.”

Rock and Ice reported some 300 people have died while climbing Mount Everest since 1921 and about six people die annually due to the freezing temperatures and altitude.