Sheriff: Inmate’s second escape result of electronic error

An Alabama sheriff says a two-time escapee’s most recent getaway was the result of an electronic error.

AL.com reports that Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson said Monday that an electronic malfunction occurred in door lock control panel, compromising the security of the isolation corridor while 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon was using the phone Nov. 19.

An initial review of the evidence had led authorities to believe that a door was left unsecured as a result of jailer error.

Vernon was recaptured Nov. 21 in Georgia. He now faces new charges of escape, burglary theft of property and unlawful imprisonment in Coosa County, and similar charges in Elmore County.

He had previously escaped during his Oct. 29 booking.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.