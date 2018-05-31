Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes

A sheriff in South Carolina says a baby found dead inside a diaper box after her mother falsely reported she was kidnapped may have died from natural causes.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says an autopsy should help establish exactly how the 11-month old daughter of 19-year-old Breanna Lewis died.

The sheriff says Lewis denied knowing her daughter was dead Tuesday until deputies showed her a picture of the red and blue diaper box where the body was left inside a garbage bag in a field of briars.

Brooks also said Thursday that Lewis told them she blacked out sometimes under stress.

Lewis is charged for now with filing a false police report and improper disposal of human remains.

Jail officials say they didn’t know if Lewis had a lawyer.