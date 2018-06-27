Shelter chief says he's 'ready now' for migrant reunions

The chief executive of the nation’s largest shelters for migrant youths says he’s “ready now” to start reuniting hundreds of children with their parents.

Juan Sanchez of the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs spoke to The Associated Press hours before a judge on Tuesday gave U.S. border authorities 30 days to bring 2,000 children back together with families separated as part of the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration.

Earlier Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar refused to be pinned down on how long it would take. He said his department does extensive vetting of parents to make sure they’re not traffickers masquerading as parents.

Sanchez says he opposed the family-separation policy, but for the sake of the children he felt his organization needed to take them in.