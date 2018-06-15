Shelley teen passes away following car accident

SHELLEY, Idaho — The Shelley community is grieving once more after the sudden death of a local teen in car accident on Thursday, June 14.

“Olivia Johnson, daughter to Jake and Traci Johnson, and big sister to Ryker Johnson passed away June 14, 2018 in a car accident in Shelley, Idaho,” according to a GoFundMe page in Olivia’s honor. “This family is an amazing family who is going through the unthinkable…Anyone who knew Olivia loved her, she was spunky, full of life, made everyone laugh, and her smile would light up a room. She will be greatly missed! ”

Johnson is the daughter of Shelley Police Officer Jake Johnson and his wife, Traci. She leaves behind her parents and her younger brother Ryker.

A GoFundMe has been organized to pay for funeral expenses. You can access the page, here.