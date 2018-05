SHELLEY — A police officer with the Shelley Police Department unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 21.

“I am sad to announce that officer Kent Swanson passed away last evening of a heart attack while responding to a call while on duty,” Jeff Kelley wrote on the Councilman’s Corner Facebook group. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children as well as his mother and sister.”

The Shelley Police Department did confirm to KID Newsradio an officer passed away last night.