Shark swiped from San Antonio Aquarium in baby stroller; suspect reportedly confesses

A suspect accused of helping to steal a shark from a Texas aquarium in a baby stroller over the weekend reportedly confessed to the bizarre crime and told officials the animal is still alive.

San Antonio Aquarium General Manager Jenny Spellman told KSAT that police have told her the suspect is in custody and police were recovering the 1.5-foot-long horn shark.

According to investigators, two men and a woman removed the shark Saturday afternoon from an open tank where visitors can pet the sea life. In a statement, the aquarium said the trio “staked out the pool for more than an hour” before taking the animal.

The identity of the suspect who confessed to police was not immediately clear.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio said one of the men grabbed the shark by the tail while the other two people involved wrapped it in a wet blanket. The men then put the shark into a bucket and put the bucket into the bottom part of a baby stroller.

The group then put their unusual cargo into a maroon truck.

The aquarium said that in the process of putting the shark in the bucket, the group dumped a bleach solution used to disinfect tools into the cold water exhibit filtration system. It said the solution caused “harm to other wildlife” and added, “If it weren’t for the fast acting experienced staff, the bleach would have done more damage.”

Spellman told KABB that one of her employees spotted the suspicious group and alerted management. Spellman confronted the group in the parking lot, but one of the men denied her request to search the truck.

Salvaggio said the motive for the theft was unclear, but said the group appeared to know precisely what they were seeking.