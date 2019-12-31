Shark attack in Seychelles leaves tourist with serious arm injuries

A tourist from France was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark Saturday night while swimming in Seychelles, a popular tourist destination in the Indian Ocean off East Africa.

The shark attack happened at Amitié Beach in Praslin, the second-largest island in the archipelago known for pristine beaches and secluded islands — where Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their 10-day honeymoon.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, had ventured into the sea after dark when she was attacked.

French Ambassador Dominique Mas told the Seychelles News Agency the woman was severely injured on one arm and transported to the Seychelles Hospital.

“She underwent an operation last night and her vital prognosis is not in danger,” he told the news agency.

The attack took place during what is peak tourist season in the island chain and spurred a warning by authorities for tourists to avoid swimming in the area.

Shark attacks are described as extremely rare in Seychelles, though two tourists — one French and one British — were killed in shark attacks off Praslin in August 2011, according to Agence France-Presse.

Authorities said the incident happened in an area of cooler water near the island that could attract sharks during breeding.

In the wake of the attack, the Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration cordoned off the area and is investigating what type of shark was involved, according to the Seychelles News Agency.