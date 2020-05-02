Sex offender, sprung from California jail due to coronavirus, arrested for indecent exposure

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A California sex offender released from jail early due to the coronavirus crisis had been charged with exposing himself at a parole resource center, according to a report.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, was released from jail under a court orderon April 13 after serving 71 days of a 180-day minimum sentence, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported Friday.

The sentence was imposed after Magdaleno was accused of failing to charge his GPS monitor.

Magdaleno and six other sex offenders were released apparently as part of the state Supreme Court’s efforts to keep jail populations lower than usual during the pandemic, the station reported.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer accused Superior Court Commissioner Joe Dane of jeopardizing public safety with the releases.

Four of the seven have been arrested since their release, according to the station. It’s unclear if that included Magdaleno.

Prosecutors said Magdaleno, of Anaheim, has a history of child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery and criminal threats. He’s also been accused of inflicting injury on an elder adult and violating parole five times since 2017.

According to Fox 11, Magdaleno was accused of exposing himself at the parole resource center on April 17 before fleeing. He was taken into custody Thursday.