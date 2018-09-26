'Severely autistic' woman weighed 45 pounds, body found locked in feces-filled room, prosecutor says

A “severely autistic” woman weighed 45 pounds when her body was found locked in a feces-filled room in Southern California around seven months ago, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Authorities found the body of Kaylina Anderson, 18, on March 10 in a home in Mesa Verde in the most southeastern part of California, near the Arizona border.

Her stepfather Steven Williams, 40, and mother Jill Williams, 36, were both charged with murder, the Desert Sun of Palm Springs reported.

Anderson’s body was found in a room containing only an air mattress with “feces found everywhere,” Lisa DiMaria, a Riverside County deputy district attorney, told the paper.

“It appears she was confined to the room 24 hours a day,” DiMaria said.

Her parents were arrested March 14, and were being held on $1 million bail each at the Riverside County Jail, Palm Springs’ KESQ-TV reported.

The couple was also charged with abuse of a dependent adult and child endangerment, Palm Springs’ KMIR-TV reported.

Investigators said in March that the victim suffered “severe mental disabilities requiring her to have full-time care and supervision,” the Desert Sun reported.

“Due to her diminished physical appearance and substandard living conditions, investigators from the Blythe Station and the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told KMIR.

Three boys no older than 6 also lived at the home, the report said. They were placed into custody of Riverside County Child Protective Services.

DiMaria said the boys did not have any visible bruises or injuries, according to the paper.

A GoFundMe campaign called “Justice for Kaylina Anderson” was set up in her memory to lay her to rest.