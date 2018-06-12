Severed shark head found impaled on fence in Australia, stuffed with cigarette butts

Volunteers arriving for duty at an Australian marine rescue office on Saturday where shocked to discover the severed head of a shark stuffed with cigarette butts impaled on a fence out front.

The grim discovery was made outside the Marine Rescue New South Whales Shellharbour facility in Sydney.

“Marine Rescue Shellharbour crews arrived for duty Saturday to find a shark’s head impaled on the base fence,” the group posted on Facebook. “It’s a kick in the guts for our committed volunteers who give up their time to save lives on the water.”

The mako shark was “fresh” and recently caught, Marine Rescue NSW’s Bruce Mitchell told Sky News.

“Whoever caught the shark brought it back to the boat ramp and cleaned it, and cut the head off,” Mitchell. said.

The shark weighed about 154 pounds, according to Mitchell, who added it was the “first time I’ve ever heard of it anywhere.”

“Maybe someone else came there during the night, found it and thought they’ll have a bit of fun,” he told Sky News. “That’s one possibility.”

The volunteer organization, which helps boaters during emergencies and other situations, had not received any threats and did not report the incident to the police.