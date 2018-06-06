Severed rattlesnake head bites Texas man, nearly kills him

A Texas man is recovering after he claims the head of a rattlesnake bit him — moments after he had just cut it off.

Milo Sutcliffe was reportedly bitten by the beheaded snake on May 27 at his home near Lake Corpus Christi.

His wife, Jennifer, told KIII-TV the two were doing yard work when she came across the four-foot rattlesnake. She said Milo used a shovel to behead the snake, but when he went to dispose of it, it bit him.

The snake, Jennifer said, “released all its venom into him at that point” because it no longer had a body, and her husband reportedly began immediately experiencing seizures and internal bleeding, and lost his vision.

The man was transported via helicopter to a hospital, where doctors said there was a chance Milo wouldn’t make it.

“A normal person who is going to get bit is going to get two to four doses of antivenom,” Jennifer told the news station. “He had to have 26 doses.”

Milo is now in stable condition but is suffering from weak kidney functions, his wife said.

While it’s rare to die after being bitten by a poisonous snake, roughly one to two people die each year in Texas as a result of the venom, according to the state’s Parks & Wildlife Department.