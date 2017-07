A severed communications line has cut off 911 and other calls to the sheriff’s office in Gillette.

The Gillette News-Record reports a construction crew cut the communications line Wednesday.

Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny expects phone service to be out for at least a few hours.

He says calls should instead go to the Gillette Police Department at (307) 682-5155. Police are using cell phones to get information to the sheriff’s office.

