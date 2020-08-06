Severe weather threat for areas recovering from Isaias, heat roasts Southwest

A stalled front over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast on Thursday will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with 1 to 2 inches, and with the recent heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias with saturated ground, flash flooding will also be a threat.

Some storms that develop could be severe and could also cause gusty winds in the Mid-Atlantic region.

A cold front moving across the Northwest will move into the Northern Plains on Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Stronger storms will also be possible over the High Plains.

The greatest chance of severe weather this week will be on Friday across the Northern High Plains to the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Flash flooding is the main threat in this region, especially in the intersection of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas over the next couple of days.

Fire weather stays a threat for the Southwest

The heat continues for the Southwest and Southern Plains on Thursday with temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

Highs in the Phoenix area are forecast to remain scorching through the weekend.

An elevated risk for fire danger once again for the Southwest and Intermountain West.

Isolated dry thunderstorms in the region could start wildfires, especially in Idaho.

