Severe weather expected for millions across Plains before storms target Midwest

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tens of millions of Americans are threatened by severe weather Wednesday as a pattern change bringing warmer temperatures to the chilly East is setting the stage for strong storms in the central U.S.

As a storm system moves out of the Rockies and into the Plains Wednesday, severe thunderstorms are forecast across the central and southern Plains, before the threat shifts to the Midwest Thursday.

“We have a severe threat today,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends First.” “Across the central U.S, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible over some of these same areas that we have seen hit over and over again this season.”

HURRICANE SEASON MAY START EARLY WITH TROPICAL SYSTEM BREWING OFF FLORIDA, BAHAMAS

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will funnel northward, leading to severe weather from the southern and central Plains to the Great Lakes.

The best chance for severe storms on Wednesday will be from west Texas through Oklahoma, and into Kansas.

The NWS’ Storm Prediction Center said severe weather on Wednesday threatens more than 26 million Americans in areas including San Antonio, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex up into Oklahoma City, and Kansas City, Mo.

“A few tornadoes will be possible with the more dominant supercells as well,” the SPC said.

WHERE ARE TORNADOES MOSTLY LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN MAY?

According to forecasters, the greatest threat from the storms on Wednesday will be severe wind gusts and possible “very large hail” during the late afternoon and early evening.

Further north, hail is also possible across Kansas, according to forecasters.

Besides the severe weather, there is also the risk of excessive rainfall from the Plains into the Great Lakes by Thursday.

“Rainfall totals could range between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible,” the SPC said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Most tornadoes occur when cold dry air from Canada collides with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

From May to June, the Plains are an ideal location for large supercell thunderstorms and tornadoes due to the combination of those weather factors.

By May, still very cold and dry air mixes with even warmer air over the vast flat landscapes of the Plains, allowing for some of the biggest and most frequent storms of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tornado season typically peaks in May when more than 250 twisters are reported.

On average, around 1,200 tornadoes are reported in the U.S. every year, more than any country in the world.

Fox News’ Adam Klotz contributed to this report.