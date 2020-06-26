Severe thunderstorm threat as front drapes across Great Lakes

A front draped across the Great Lakes back through the central Plains will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday.

There’s a greater than average risk of these stronger storms in the Midwest so that means the risk of damaging winds, large hail, some tornadoes and heavy rain for the region.

The risk for stronger storms Saturday pushes into the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Meanwhile, locally heavy rain will also be a problem for parts of South Texas, where flash flooding with 1-3 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time could occur.

The Saharan Dust remains a big story this weekend along the Gulf Coast into the Tennessee Valley next week.

Hazy skies, reduced visibility as well as low air quality will be a problem for some. However, the sunrises and sunsets will also be enhanced with deep oranges and reds along the horizon.

The Saharan Dust also helps suppress Tropical activity which is another favorable result.

Meanwhile, temperatures over Florida will be hotter than average and the heat is also hanging on to the west with highs 10-15 degrees above average for California and southwest Oregon.

Fire danger returns to the Great Basin and Southwest.