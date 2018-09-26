Severe storms move into the Northeast. Rain in the forecast for the Carolinas

Scattered strong storms that moved across the Midwest and Great Lakes is now pushing across the Northeast and New England this afternoon-evening.

Damaging winds, some hail, localized flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.  

A disturbance off the Southeastern U.S. Coast will bring scattered showers and storms to the coastal Carolinas and Virginia.

Scattered showers and storms are the only impacts.

Tropical Storm Kirk will move into the Caribbean this weekend. Warnings are posted for the Windward Islands.

In the East Pacific, Tropical Storm Rosa poses no threat to land.

Here’s a look at your National Forecast: 

