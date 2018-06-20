Severe storms, flooding rainfall, extreme heat and the first day of Summer arrives

More strong storms along with heavy rain will develop along a stationary front from the Central Plains to the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic today and Thursday.

Localized flooding is possible.

Heavy rain and flooding remains a concern along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast today.

Rain will taper off Thursday, but we could see several more inches of rain on saturated ground and swollen rivers.

Temperatures across the Southwest will be on the rise tomorrow and Friday.

Excessive Heat Warnings are posted.

