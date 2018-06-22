Severe storms, extreme heat and flood relief for Texas

June 22, 2018 KID News National News

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from the Plains, across the Mid South and into the Midatlantic today.

severe

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

heavy rain

Rain is finally coming to an end across flood weary parts of south and coastal texas , however the flood threat will continue over parts of the Missippppi, Ohio Valley and into the Midatlantic again this weekend.

forecast highs

Critical fire conditions will be ongoing over the western U.S. with dangerously hot temperatures expected over the Four Corners and into California.

heat

Here’s a look at your National Forecast: 

today

