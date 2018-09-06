Several shot at Cincinnati bank building, officials say

At least four people were injured after a shooter opened fire at a bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Thursday, officials said.

Four people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired at the Fifth Third Bank building in the city’s Fountain Square just before 9:30 a.m., the hospital said in a statement.

A Cincinnati police officer told reporters that no other victims were being treated. Police told FOX19 two people were killed and four others were critically hurt.

Authorities responded to an “active shooter” situation in Fountain Square at the building, which is the corporate headquarters of the Fifth Third Bank.

Videos and photos taken from witnesses showed multiple patrol cars at the scene. One photo showed a bloodied man being taken away on a stretcher.

FBI Cincinnati said agents are at the scene.

“@FBICincinnati has agents on scene to assist with situation at #FountainSquare. @CincyPD is the lead agency and will provide updates when able,” the agency tweeted.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said he and his staff are following the situation.

“My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you’re downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon,” Portman tweeted.

This is a developing story; check back for updates