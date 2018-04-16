Several inmates killed, more than dozen injured in fights at dangerous South Carolina prison, official says

Seven inmates were killed and 17 others were injured after a fight at one of South Carolina’s most dangerous prisons, a prison spokesman said Monday.

Lee Correctional – located in Bishopville, 55 miles east of Columbia – has had several violent eruptions in the past.

In March, inmates at the prison held an officer hostage after taking control of a dorm room, The State reported. The inmates held the officer for about 25 minutes before it was secured by law enforcement.

In February, an inmate was killed by another inmate in a fight.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.